NBC 11 Sports: Big East Conference

Cibola's Kenzie Nakasawa and AWC's Yaxel Lendeborg both sign DI college LOI's to schools in the Big East Conference

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - With the quick stroke of their pen's last week, Cibola High School's Kenzie Nakasawa and Arizona Western's Yaxel Lendeborg signed college letters of intent to play collegiately at the DI level starting in the 2023-24 school year.

Nakasawa will play softball for the Creighton University Blue Jays in Omaha, Nebraska. Yaxel Lendeborg will also join the Big East Conference, heading back home to the east coach to play basketball for the St. John's Red Storm in New York, New York.