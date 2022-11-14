Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:16 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Matadors survive “bad day” at work

AWC defeats Otero 1-0 in pool play, one game away from advancing to national semi-finals

MELBOURNE, Fla. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - In their opening game in pool play at the NJCAA national tournament, the Arizona Western men's soccer team held on for a 1-0 win over Otero Junior College.

"Everyday you go to work you don't have a great day, not every day at work a great day," Arizona Western head coach Kenny Dale said. "So we had a difficult day at work today but we were still successful so I'm really happy about that and happy about the shutout."

With the win, Arizona Western will next play the #2 seed in the tournament in the Tyler Apaches. Tyler defeated Otero 3-2 on Sunday setting up an all or nothing showdown on Tuesday morning.

I think we have to defend like dogs defending a bone

AWC men's soccer head coach Kenny Dale

"I think we have to defend like dogs defending a bone," Dale said. "We just have to defend, we're going to have to shoot the ball more. We can't wait for a perfect shot we just have to shoot it when it becomes available. We have to turn half chances into real chances and into goals."

Arizona Western and Tyler square off at 10:30 a.m. MST with the winner advancing to the NJCAA national semi-finals

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content