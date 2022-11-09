NBC 11 Sports: Holtville volleyball nabs first state win

Holtville sweeps Chatsworth in straight sets to claim program's first ever state tournament win

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After falling in the CIF SDS Division III championship game to Helix last Friday, the Vikings found themselves in the state playoffs. The Vikings were dropped to Division IV and assigned an opening round home game and #8 seed. Holtville welcomed the #9 seeded Chancellors of Chatsworth to the Viking Gymnasium late Tuesday afternoon.

Heading into the game, the Holtville volleyball program had never won a state playoff game, that all changed Tuesday night. The Vikings won in straight sets, 26-24, 25-10 and 25-17. Holtville was led by Sophie Irungaray's 27 assists, Kalli Strahm added 20 kills while Jasmine Garewal pitched in with 15. Kamryn Walker had nine kills and nine digs.

Up next for Holtville, a trip to Visalia near Fresno to take on top seed Central Valley Christian on Thursday.