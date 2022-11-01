NBC 11 Sports: Chasing a CIF Championship

Holtville advances to CIF SDS DIII Championship with four set win over Mira Mesa

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - The last time the Holtville volleyball team won a CIF championship was in 2019. The Vikings came out of nowhere as a #12 seed in Division IV. Now the Vikings eye another championship but this time as the top seed in Division III. Last season as a top seed the Vikings fell short. This year, like last year, the Vikings finished the IVL undefeated. Unlike last year, the Vikings continue to roll through the CIF playoffs. They won in straight sets in the first two rounds and on Tuesday night, defeated the #5 seed, Mira Mesa in four sets in the home and season finale at Viking Gymnasium, 25-13, 25-18, 21-25 & 25-21.

The Vikings will now face #3 seed Helix at Westview on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Leading the way for Holtville on Tuesday night, Sofie Irungaray had 27 assists, Jasmine Garewal added four aces and 14 kills. Kamryn Walker added 12 kills and nine digs. Kate Grizzle amassed 13 blocks with three kills and Kalli Strahm added 24 digs.

In Arizona, the Yuma Catholic lADY shamrocks season came to a close in the Class 3A AIA play in game at Safford. The Shamrocks fell in five sets 11-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 & 9-15.

Rian Marinez led the Shamrock attack with 22 kills and two aces, Reese Sellers added 11 kills and 21 digs. Eva Garcia notched four blocks while Payton Pikula helped with 21 assists along with Harlee McDowell adding 18 assists.