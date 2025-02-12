Kevin Durant surpasses 30,000 career points

Durant becomes eighth NBA player to surpasses 30,000 career points.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kevin Durant surpassed 30,000 career NBA points on Tuesday with a made free throw in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Duran is playing in his 17th NBA season and is a 4-time scoring champion. Over the course of his storied career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points per game.

Durant and the Suns are now in the midst of a three-game losing streak that sees them sit 1.5 games behind Golden State for the final Western Conference play-in position.