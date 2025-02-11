Josh Naylor ready to fill big shoes for the Diamondbacks

Josh Naylor eager to take over at first base for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Diamondback's freshly acquired first baseman Josh Naylor has arrived at Salt River Fields for Spring Training.

The Diamondbacks acquired the 27-year-old via trade with the Cleveland Guardians in the offseason. Naylor will have some big shoes to fill, as he replaces Christian Walker who spent the previous eight seasons in Phoenix.

"I knew he was a phenomenal leader," Naylor said. "I would love to fill that role and step in those shoes and become that that leader that he was in the locker room. I'm not going to change the player I am. I'm just gonna be myself and grow the most I can here."

Last season, Naylor led the Guardians to the postseason and was selected to his first All-Star Game. Naylor hit .245 with a career best 31 home runs, but Naylor hopes to keep developing at the plate with the Snakes.

"The year before I was able to hit .300," Naylor said. "I didn't have as many homers. I went into last season trying to hit a little bit more homers, knowing my average would fluctuate a little bit. This year my goal is just to put both together."

Pitchers and catchers officially report to camp on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks will face off against the Colorado Rockies in their first Spring Training game on Friday Feb. 21.