A perfect Friday at the Phoenix Open

A hole-in-one highlights a beautiful day at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A beautiful Friday at TPC Scottsdale played host to the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

The sun was shining on a 72 degree day as thousands of fans enjoyed a golf environment unlike another.

The Phoenix Open is often known as the "People's Open." While typical golf events are filled of tame crowds, this one is quite the opposite. There are fans chanting and heckling. There is music blasting in the clubs.

"Here's just crazy," one fan Jeffrey Plummer said. "I can talk to anyone that I want, and it's just like good people out here. People are having fun. They're getting lit. The person next to you is your best friend."

There is no atmosphere in golf that can rival the 16th stadium hole, especially when it is blessed with a par 3.

Emiliano Grillo drained a slam dunk hole-in-one causing the crowd to erupt. Beers showered down onto the par three as the noise echoed across the entire estate. Grillo celebrated uncontrollably in the tee box.

"It was very loud [and] I had a lot of emotions," Grillo said on his shot of a lifetime. "I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to do."

After round two of the tournament Thomas Detry is the leader at -12. He is followed by Alex Smalley and Michael Kim both at -10. Former Masters Champion Jordan Spieth is tied for fourth at -9.

Two Gila Ridge High School golfers were attendance on Friday and got the chance to see some of the best golfers in the world up close.

"It's been pretty blessed," Trent Caudle said. "I'm definitely very lucky to be here. I'm really glad that I get to see all my golfers."

"The crowds are insane," Trevor Campbell said. "They're all loud and crazy, but I kind of like the crowds more than the smaller crowds."

The tournament will continue on through the weekend with a champion being crowned before kickoff of Super Bowl LIV.