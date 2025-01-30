Skip to Content
Brittney Griner to leave Phoenix for Atlanta

Griner leaves the only team she's ever played for in one of the most stunning free agency signings in WNBA history

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Brittney Griner is heading East and for the first time in her WNBA career, will don a jersey other than the Phoenix Mercury. Griner announced in a video posted on instagram that she is signing a one-year-deal with the Atlanta Dream.

Griner was drafted #1 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA draft. Since then, Griner has played all 11 years in the WNBA in Phoenix.

The signing can't be made official until Saturday, when contracts are allowed to be signed.

