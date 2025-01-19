Rams Fall to Eagles, 28-22, in NFC Divisional Round

Philadelphia (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Rams saw their season come to an end Sunday after a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. Despite a strong effort from quarterback Matthew Stafford and some key plays, the Rams couldn’t overcome early turnovers and missed extra points, ultimately falling short in a snowy Philadelphia showdown.

Saquon Barkley led the Eagles with 205 rushing yards, including two long touchdowns of 62 and 78 yards. Jalen Hurts added a 44-yard rushing score to help the Eagles build an early lead.

The Rams kept things close thanks to Stafford’s 324 passing yards and a touchdown, including a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Colby Parkinson. However, despite a late surge and a final attempt to rally, Los Angeles couldn’t convert on key possessions in the final minutes, with a sack on Stafford sealing their fate.

The loss wraps up the Rams’ season after a strong playoff run, while the Eagles move on to host the NFC Championship next week against Washington.