Chargers’ Season Ends in Disappointment with 32-12 Loss to Texans

HOUSTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Chargers’ season came to an abrupt end in a 32-12 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, as costly mistakes and a dominant Houston defense proved too much to overcome.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who had thrown just three interceptions all season, was picked off four times in a game he’ll want to forget. One of the defining moments came in the third quarter when Herbert threw high to Ladd McConkey under minimal pressure, and Eric Murray returned the interception 38 yards for a touchdown. That play extended Houston’s lead to 20-6 and all but sealed the Chargers’ fate.

The Texans’ defense, led by All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., kept the pressure on Herbert all night, adding another key interception late in the game. The Chargers’ offensive line, which had been a strength all year, struggled to contain Houston’s relentless pass rush. Even when Herbert wasn’t under pressure, he appeared rattled, leading to uncharacteristic mistakes.

While Houston’s offense had its share of miscues, including a fumble by Joe Mixon on a failed trick play, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud made enough big plays to keep the Texans in control. Stroud threw for 282 yards and a touchdown, and the Texans capitalized on critical errors by the Chargers to extend their lead.

The game ended on a bizarre note when the Chargers scored a late touchdown, only to have their extra point blocked. In the chaos that followed, Houston returned the loose ball for two points, summing up the Chargers’ frustrating night.

For the Texans, the win is a statement that keeps their playoff hopes alive as they advance to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chargers face an offseason of tough questions after another disappointing playoff exit.