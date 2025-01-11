Booker Shines as Suns Hold Off Jazz for 114-106 Victory

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns never trailed Saturday night, defeating the Utah Jazz 114-106 in a game fueled by Devin Booker’s stellar performance.

Booker scored 34 points, including a scorching 22 in the first half, as the Suns set the tone early. The All-Star guard shot 12-for-20 overall and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, consistently keeping the Jazz at bay despite a spirited effort from Utah.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, while Grayson Allen contributed nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns pull away late. Despite leading by as many as 16, Phoenix had trouble putting the Jazz away until Allen’s clutch play and Booker’s steady hand sealed the win.

The Suns have now won three of their last four games, a stretch marked by head coach Mike Budenholzer’s rotation adjustment that moved Bradley Beal into a reserve role. Beal scored 12 points in 31 minutes, his lowest output since the switch, but continues to play significant minutes as the team gels.

Ryan Dunn, starting in place of Beal, has brought added energy to the lineup, while Mason Plumlee, filling in for the suspended Jusuf Nurkic, scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 24 points, while Collin Sexton chipped in 20. Walker Kessler had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Despite being shorthanded, with Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and John Collins sidelined, Utah stayed competitive thanks to bench contributions from Svi Mykhailiuk and Cody Williams, who each scored 13 points.

The Suns improved to 3-0 against the Jazz this season and will look to keep their momentum rolling Sunday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.