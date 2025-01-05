Murray’s Masterclass Leads Cardinals Past 49ers in Season Finale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals ended their 2024-25 NFL regular season on a high note, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 47-24 at State Farm Stadium. Quarterback Kyler Murray delivered a stellar performance, completing 25 of 35 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns without any interceptions.

The Cardinals broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns, including a 46-yard run by Tony Jones Jr., who finished with 101 yards on just six carries. Running back Michael Carter, stepping in for injured teammates James Conner and Trey Benson, added 43 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Tight end Trey McBride led the receiving corps with seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Greg Dortch caught two touchdown passes and totaled 47 yards on four receptions, while rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. contributed five catches for 63 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown that sealed the game. Harrison’s eighth touchdown of the season tied the franchise rookie record held by Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals' defense came up big in the final quarter, forcing two turnovers. Kei'Trel Clark intercepted a pass off a deflection, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson forced a fumble recovered by Jalen Thompson. Both turnovers set up scoring opportunities for Arizona.

San Francisco quarterback Josh Dobbs finished with 251 yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. His efforts kept the 49ers competitive through three quarters, but Arizona's dominant fourth quarter proved too much.

The Cardinals finished the season with an 8-9 record, while the 49ers fell to 6-11. Despite missing the playoffs, Arizona showed resilience in their finale, providing a glimpse of what could come in the future.