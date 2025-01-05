Chargers Clinch AFC’s No. 5 Seed, Beat Raiders 34-20

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Chargers secured the AFC’s No. 5 playoff seed with a dominant 34-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. This marks their first road win against the Raiders since 2020 and caps an 11-win regular season.

The Chargers benefitted from Cincinnati’s win over Pittsburgh, locking in their playoff matchup against the Houston Texans next weekend.

Justin Herbert led the charge, completing 28-of-36 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, along with 42 rushing yards, including a career-long 41-yard scramble. Quentin Johnston had his best game yet, catching 13 passes for 186 yards, while Ladd McConkey added 95 yards on five receptions.

Defensively, Tarheeb Still recorded seven tackles and nearly snagged an interception.

Despite early struggles, the Chargers’ second-quarter surge included a Daiyan Henley interception and a Herbert touchdown to D.J. Chark, giving the team a 17-10 halftime lead.

Herbert continued to shine in the second half with another touchdown pass and a methodical fourth-quarter drive that sealed the game.

The Raiders showed late-game life, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Chargers, who now turn their focus to the Texans in the Wild Card round.