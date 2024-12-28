Chargers Dominate Patriots, Secure Playoff Spot

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Chargers cruised to a commanding 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, clinching a playoff berth in dominant fashion. Playing at a sparsely filled Gillette Stadium, the Chargers overwhelmed the struggling Patriots from start to finish.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the charge, including a highlight-reel 40-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey, extending the lead to 27-7 in the second half. The win marks the Chargers’ third season with double-digit victories since 2010.

While the Chargers prepare for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game with potential playoff-seeding implications, the Patriots fell to 3-13. This marks New England’s second consecutive season with 13 losses, edging them closer to securing a top draft pick.

The Chargers can lock in the AFC’s fifth seed with a win over the Raiders and a Steelers loss next week. With momentum on their side, Los Angeles may be poised to make a deep playoff run.