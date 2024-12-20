Christian Walker signs with Astros 3 years for $60 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are parting ways with their standout first baseman, Christian Walker, who has signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Houston Astros. The move leaves a significant void in Arizona’s lineup and infield as they navigate an offseason filled with questions.

Walker, who will turn 34 in March, was a cornerstone for the D-backs, playing a pivotal role in their National League Championship run. This past season, he posted a .251 batting average, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and an impressive .803 OPS across 130 games. His stellar defense also earned him his third consecutive National League Gold Glove at first base.

The Diamondbacks now face the challenge of replacing Walker, who has held down the position since 2019. While internal options like Pavin Smith could be in consideration, Arizona may also explore external solutions as the free agency market develops. The team has been relatively quiet in the early stages of MLB free agency, leaving fans to speculate on what moves the front office might make.

As Arizona recalibrates, one thing is clear: filling the gap left by Walker will be no small task. His combination of power, consistency, and elite defense will be sorely missed. Stay tuned for updates on how the Diamondbacks adjust their roster in the weeks ahead.