Suns Falter Late in Loss to Magic

ORLANDO, (KYMA, KECY) -The Phoenix Suns came up short against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, falling 115-110 in a game that slipped away in the final moments. Despite a strong showing from Devin Booker, who scored 25 points and dished out seven assists, the Suns struggled with turnovers in the fourth quarter and missed Kevin Durant’s presence once again.

Phoenix started hot, hitting 11 of their first 18 three-point attempts, but faltered down the stretch with seven turnovers in the final period. Bradley Beal added 18 points before fouling out late, and Tyus Jones chipped in 21, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Orlando’s late push.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 26 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, while Goga Bitadze sealed the win with a game-clinching tip-in. The Suns have now lost nine of their last 10 games without Durant, raising questions about their ability to stay competitive until his return.

The loss drops Phoenix to 12-11, as they search for consistency in a season plagued by injuries and missed opportunities.