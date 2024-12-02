Cardinals Fall Short in Heartbreaker Against Vikings, 23-22

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough loss Sunday, letting a 19-6 lead slip away as the Minnesota Vikings rallied for a 23-22 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium. The defeat marked the Cardinals' second consecutive loss, dropping them to 6-6 on the season.

Despite outgaining the Vikings 406-273 in total yardage and dominating the ground game with 154 rushing yards to Minnesota’s 68, Arizona struggled in the red zone, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. Kicker Chad Ryland converted five field goals but couldn't carry the team past a resurgent Vikings squad.

The turning point came late in the fourth quarter. Leading 22-16, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon opted for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal from the 4-yard line. That decision left the door open for the Vikings, who marched 70 yards on eight plays,

Arizona had a final chance with 1:13 remaining, but Kyler Murray’s second interception of the day—picked off by Shaq Griffin—sealed the Cardinals’ fate. Murray finished with 260 yards on 31 of 45 passing, including one touchdown.

Sam Darnold led the Vikings' comeback, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-down connection to Justin Jefferson that kept the game-winning drive alive.

A bright spot for the Cardinals was tight end Trey McBride, who caught 12 passes for 96 yards. McBride continued his historic streak, becoming only the second tight end in NFL history to record five or more receptions in 10 straight road games.

Arizona will host the NFC west leader Seattle Seahawks next Sunday. Which now becomes a crucial game in the Cardinals season.