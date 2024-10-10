Padres still confident after loss in Game 4

Mike Schildt still has plenty of confidence in his squad, despite poor performance in Game 4.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 8-0 in Game 4 for of the National League Divisional Series.

The Series is now tied at 2-2.

In the first inning, Mookie Betts hit a solo home run to give the Dodgers the early 1-0 lead. Los Angeles continued to pile on the runs throughout, but San Diego could not generate much offense.

Despite the poor performance tonight, Padres manager Mike Schildt has full confidence ahead of the winner take all Game 5.

"I'm already excited for Friday," Schildt said after the game. "How fun is that going to be? We missed opportunity, a chance to close it out. [We now] move on. Play game five. Winner Take winner take it."

Padres starter Dylan Cease only pitched 1.2 innings giving up three runs. In Game 5 the Padres will start veteran Yu Darvish, who pitched seven innings only surrendering one run in Game 2.

"[Darvish] has got 203 wins in his career and has pitched in some big stages," Schildt said. "Clearly we are going to have one on Friday. He is one of the best pitchers of a generation, so that is why the confidence is high for me."

The Dodgers are set to start fellow Japanese right hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the NLCS, where they will face the New York Mets.