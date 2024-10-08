Tatis’s home run leads Padres over the Dodgers in Game 3

The San Diego Padres take the series lead over the Dodgers, winning Game 3 of the NLDS.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run in the second inning to lead the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series.

San Diego now leads the series 2-1. The Padres are one win away from advancing to the National League Championship series.

Mookie Betts gave LA the early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the first inning. In the second, the Padres rallied off four runs. Then later in the inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 2-run blast to make it 6-1.

"I just blacked out and started screaming at my dugout," Tatis said. "The energy was just through the roof."

In the third, Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam, the sixth in Dodgers postseason history, to bring Los Angeles within one. But, the Padres bullpen locked it down from there finished off by a four out Robert Suarez save.

The Padres are now a win away from moving on and it has the fans, who were part of a record breaking attendance fired up.

"Six months ago, I was in a very dark place," Padres fan Michelle Bernard said. "I beat cancer and [I'm] so excited to be here celebrating with my friend. So excited for the Padres and I'm really hoping for a World Series."

"We're not the little brothers as they say," another fan Matthew Paz said. "Classy San Diego that is what we do!"

For San Diego, Michael King pitched five innings, giving up five runs and striking out three.

Tatis went one for four with the home run, his third of the postseason. So far in the playoffs, the outfielder is hitting .643 with five extra base hits.

For Los Angeles, Walker Buehler pitched six innings giving up six runs.

Tomorrow in Game 4, the Padres will start Dylan Cease. The Dodgers will play a bullpen game. First pitch is set for 6:08 PST.

