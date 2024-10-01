Key offseason decisions loom as Diamondbacks’ 2024 season ends

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - With the conclusion of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2024 season, attention now turns to the critical decisions that will shape their offseason.

Following a disappointing finish, where they lost five of their final seven games, the D-backs missed out on a National League Wild Card playoff berth by a razor-thin margin. The team's focus now shifts to whether they can retain key players and bolster their roster for another potential playoff push in 2025.

Arizona finds itself facing pivotal choices, including the impending free agency of first baseman Christian Walker and relief pitcher Paul Sewald. Both were key contributors this season, and their possible departures could create significant gaps.

Additionally, the team holds options on two other vital players: Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and infielder Eugenio Suarez, whose performances down the stretch were crucial in keeping the Diamondbacks competitive.

Final Playoff Hope Dashed

The Diamondbacks entered Monday's games needing either the New York Mets or the Atlanta Braves to sweep a doubleheader, but with both teams splitting their respective matchups, Arizona was eliminated from playoff contention.

It's a bitter ending for a team that, in late August, appeared to be in prime position to claim a Wild Card spot.

"Despite not making the playoffs, as frustrating as this last week was, we've got some growing and learning to do," manager Torey Lovullo said. "But remember, the sun will come up tomorrow, and we're going to fight through this."

In mid-August, the D-backs held the top Wild Card spot, seven games ahead of the Mets, who were on the outside looking in.

However, a series loss to New York at Chase Field turned the tide. The Diamondbacks went 14-17 after that series, while the Mets surged with a 21-10 finish, securing their spot in the playoffs and ending Arizona's hopes.

A Season of Ups and Downs

It was a roller-coaster season for the Diamondbacks, who saw several players, including outfielder Corbin Carroll and Suarez, turn their years around in the second half. However, injuries and inconsistent pitching proved too much to overcome.

Key players, like outfielder Ketel Marte, starting pitcher Zac Gallen, and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., missed significant time on the injured list, leaving the Diamondbacks short-handed during critical moments.

The team's pitching staff, which finished the season ranked 27th in Major League Baseball, struggled to meet preseason expectations.

"Just didn't happen, and it stinks—it really stinks," Lovullo said after the season-ending loss. "It really hurts, it cuts deep. Like I told you guys last year after the World Series loss, we've got to keep learning and growing. We can’t sit still, we’re going to have to figure this out."

Despite the struggles, there were moments of brilliance. The D-backs finished the season scoring the most runs per game in Major League Baseball. Their resiliency in late-game situations kept them in the hunt until the final weekend, but it wasn’t enough.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Now heading into the offseason, the Diamondbacks face several crucial decisions.

Aside from Walker and Sewald's free agency, the team will need to determine the future of key players like Suarez and Kelly, both of whom could return if Arizona exercises their team options.

Reflecting on the season, Carroll said, "For any baseball team and any baseball season, you can look back and there so many games that can go in your favor and push that win total to one more and your in the dance. It's our job to take this year and learn from it."

With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned veterans, the Diamondbacks' front office will have a busy offseason ahead as they look to retool and return to the postseason in 2025.