Suns reenergized going into 2024-25

The Suns are determined to get back to a championship level in 2024.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns fell woefully short of their own expectations in 2024, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. As we approach the dawn of a new season, there is a sense of a renewed energy and determination in the building that was expressed throughout media day.

"You can tell right away in the summer if guys are about it, if they are really in for that championship fight and we've had great participation in the gym," general manager James Jones said. "Devin [Booker] and Kevin [Durant] were in Paris, but the rest of the guys who were here were in the in the gym everyday."

Jones stressed that the players weren't just going through the motions during the offseason workouts, but attacking the day with intensity.

"It gives you confidence because those are times they don't have to be here," Jones said. "They chose to be here, working to gain a competitive advantage."

Superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are coming off a gold medal in the Olympics. The experience in Paris, has Booker hungry for more and eager to avenge last season's failure.

"Going out the way we went out [in the playoffs] is not just something you want to blow by and act like it never happened," Booker said. "It is something we have to accept and use as motivation. I always say that experience is the best teacher and we have that terrible experience under our belt. We need to use that as motivation from here on out."

The Suns tip of their preseason on Sunday October 6.