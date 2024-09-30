Eugenio Suarez on his 30th home run and playoff hopes

Eugenio Suarez surpasses 30 home runs for the fifth time in his career in the Diamondbacks regular season finale.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eugenio Suarez completely turned his season around in the second half. He finished the regular season on fire hitting .337 with nine home runs in the final month. On Sunday, he hit his 30th home run of the season for the fifth time in his big league career.

"Obviously feel very good," Suarez said on Sunday. "I'm so happy right now. You know, be able to finish the season with 30 and in a hundred is just. It means a lot. It means a lot for me for for my career, for my family, for for everything that I've been working for."

Suarez credits numerous adjustments that he made throughout the season for his late season surge.

"I work on my on my low part on the body," he says. "To be on the ball more time than, that I was before. And, that little adjustment made [allowed me to] see it more longer. [It help me] recognize breaking balls and even with a nasty four seam to be able to put in play."

The Diamondbacks playoff hopes now rest on a double header between the Mets and Braves. Arizona needs either team to win both games to make the postseason. If the games are split, the Dbacks season is over.