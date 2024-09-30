Diamondbacks fall short of the postseason

The Diamondbacks miss out on the 2024 postseason on the final day of the regular season.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks will not be playing in the 2024 postseason. A year after a magical run to the World Series, the Diamondbacks come up one game short of a wildcard.

Arizona needed either the New York Mets or the Atlanta Braves to sweep Monday's double header, but unfortunately for the snakes the games were split. New York took the first and Atlanta took game two.

After their fate was sealed, the club house was filled with disappointment as the players packed their lockers and said their goodbyes.

"For any baseball team in any season there are games you look at that could go in your favor and push your win total to one more and you're in the dance," outfielder Corbin Carroll said. "The bigger picture and bigger job is learning from this year and coming back and getting the job done next year."

In August, it looked a sure thing that the Diamondbacks would be headed back to the postseason. However, down the stretch they faded. Arizona lost five of their final seven games, only missing the postseason on tie-breakers.

"As disappointing as this past week was, we have to remember that the sun will come up tomorrow and we are going to fight through this," Lovullo told the media his message was. "We have a lot of ground to cover this offseason we have a lot of baseball games to win in the future."

The Wild Card Series kicks off tomorrow with four games through out the day.