Diamondbacks finish regular season with dominant 11-2 win over Padres, postseason fate still uncertain

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks capped off their regular season with a convincing 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Brandon Pfaadt delivered a strong performance on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and striking out nine batters. The win brings the Diamondbacks’ final record to 89-73, five wins better than last season.

Despite the impressive finish, Arizona's path to the postseason remains uncertain. With the New York Mets defeating the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves falling to the Kansas City Royals, the Diamondbacks’ postseason chances hinge on Monday’s doubleheader between the Mets and Braves.

For Arizona to make the playoffs, one of those teams must sweep the doubleheader. If a split occurs, the D-backs will miss out on the postseason. The outcome of the second game will ultimately determine their fate.

Manager Torey Lovullo is keeping his team focused and optimistic in the meantime.

"I just tell them I appreciate the effort, and I love them and appreciate them. Let's hope for the best tomorrow. This is our schedule, let’s be ready to go, enjoy tonight, try to separate for a few hours, stay positive, and I'll see you tomorrow," said Lovullo following Sunday’s game.

Arizona's offense, which had struggled in recent games, finally came alive against Padres' pitchers Martin Perez and Matt Waldron. The D-backs pounded out 16 hits, including a six-run fourth inning that turned the game in their favor.

Ketel Marte launched his 36th home run of the season during that rally, as the D-backs turned a 1-0 deficit into a commanding lead. Jake McCarthy, Eugenio Suarez, and Gabriel Moreno also contributed with RBI hits before Marte's blast.

"It's a shame it's not in our control but I'm still proud of what we've done this year...I hope we can keep this going." McCarthy said after the game.

Suarez added to the offensive barrage with his 30th homer of the season in the seventh inning, finishing the year with 101 RBIs. The Diamondbacks hold a $15 million team option on Suarez for next season, and it seems likely they will exercise it.

Randal Grichuk also made a statement in the final game of the season, hitting his 12th home run and capping off a strong September. Grichuk has a mutual option for $6 million, but is expected to decline in pursuit of a multi-year contract.

In addition to Pfaadt's solid outing, Ryne Nelson returned from the injured list and threw three scoreless innings, allowing only one baserunner.

As the Diamondbacks await the result of Monday's doubleheader, the team is hopeful for a postseason berth after a season of growth and resilience.