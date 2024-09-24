Padres punch ticket to the postseason

The Padres turn a triple-play against the Dodgers to secure a spot in the 2024 postseason.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Padres clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PetCo Park on Tuesday.

The Padres move to 91-66. The Dodgers fall to 93-64. The Padres trail the Dodgers by two games in the NL West. San Diego has a 4.5 game lead atop the NL Wildcard standings. The Padres have now won nine out of their last 10 games.

In the second inning, Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run go-ahead home run to make the score 2-1. The Padres added two more runs in the fourth inning behind a Xander Bogaerts and Cronenworth RBIs. In the ninth inning, Kike Hernandez drove in Tommy Edman to make it 4-2. The next at-bat the Padres turned a triple-play to end the game and secure the victory.

For San Diego, Michael King got the win after pitching five innings with no earned runs.

The Padres and Dodgers have two more games remaining in this series and there is five remaining in the regular season.