Carroll two home run day lifts the Dbacks over the Rockies

The Diamondbacks win the series finale in Colorado.

DENVER (KYMA, KECY) - Corbin Carroll hit two home runs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks move to (84-68), matching last season's regular season win total.

Carroll hit his first home run in the first inning giving Arizona a 1-0. The snakes piled on two more runs in the first and never looked back.

Arizona has the same record as the New York Mets. They sit in the third and final Wild Card spot, behind the Mets on tie-breakers. The Atlanta Braves are the first team out, trailing by 2 games.

With 10 games left to play, Arizona now heads to Milwaukee for a series with the NL Central Champion Brewers.