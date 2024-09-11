The Diamondbacks light up the scoreboard to sweep the Rangers

Arizona scores double digits in a World Series rematch.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ketel Marte drove in four runs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 14-4 victory over the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks complete the two-game series sweep and move to 82-64. The Rangers fall to 70-76.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the first courtesy of a Corbin Carroll RBI-triple and a Randal Grichuk home run. The snakes continued to light up the scoreboard the rest of the way in the 14-4 victory.

Arizona now has a two game lead atop NL Wildcard race. The Diamondbacks will host the Brewers on Friday for a three game series.