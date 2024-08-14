Diamondbacks win seventh straight

Arizona continues dominant run with a win over Colorado.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Arizona moves to 69-53. This is the seventh straight win for the Diamondbacks and their ninth win in the last 10.

Tonight, Suarez went 3 for 4 with the home run and 5 RBIs.

Also for the Dbacks, Jordan Montgomery picked up the win tossing six innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight.

The Diamondbacks are tied with the San Diego Padres atop the NL Wildcard race and the two clubs only trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2.5 games in the NL West division.

Arizona will travel to face Tampa Bay on Friday.