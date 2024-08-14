Skip to Content
Regional Sports

Diamondbacks win seventh straight

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
By
Published 10:13 PM

Arizona continues dominant run with a win over Colorado.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Arizona moves to 69-53. This is the seventh straight win for the Diamondbacks and their ninth win in the last 10.

Tonight, Suarez went 3 for 4 with the home run and 5 RBIs.

Also for the Dbacks, Jordan Montgomery picked up the win tossing six innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight.

The Diamondbacks are tied with the San Diego Padres atop the NL Wildcard race and the two clubs only trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2.5 games in the NL West division.

Arizona will travel to face Tampa Bay on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Regional Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content