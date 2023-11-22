Diamondbacks trade for Eugenio Suarez

Arizona acquires third baseman Eugenio Suarez in a trade Seattle.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

In return, Seattle will receive right-hander Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.

Last season, Suarez batted .232 and hit 22 home runs, driving in 96 runs. The 32 year old and one-time All-Star has hit at least 21 home runs in each of the last seven seasons. Suarez has led the league in strikeouts the past two seasons with 196 in 2022 and 214 in 2023.

"It adds a little bit of stability at that spot," Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said. "He's a guy we've liked for a long time."

https://twitter.com/Dbacks/status/1727411838370152803

Suarez will replace 38-year-old Evan Longoria at third base, who is now a free agent. Longoria played in 74 games last season for the Dbacks hitting .233 with 11 bombs. Longoria did start 16 of the 17 postseason games this year for the National League Champions.

The MLB Winter Meetings will take place from Dec. 4-Dec. 7 in Nashville.