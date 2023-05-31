Former Suns head coach Monty Williams headed to Detroit

Pistons and Williams agree to six-year, $78.5 million deal to become new head coach

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million deal to become the next head of the franchise - with the deal expected to become finalized this week.

The Phoenix Suns parted ways with Williams in mid-May after the Suns lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Denver Nuggets in their second straight early exit.

Williams won 194 games at the helm over four years in Phoenix, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and being named Coach of the Year in 2022.

Now, Williams will head to Detroit to try and rejuvenate a franchise that hasn't had a record over .500 since the 2015-16 season.