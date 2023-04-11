Let’s do this again. Suns end season, start playoffs versus Clippers

The Suns regular season finale was also fan appreciation day which featured a special send off

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Easter Sunday was the final day of the NBA's 82 game regular season schedule. Fans from all over the globe, including Yuma's Gabe Ortiz found their way into Footprint Center.

"My son and I are more baseball fans," Ortiz said. "We had relatives ask if we wanted to come today so I said sure, why not. I'd be fun to be a part of the experience."

John Kress and his son Nathan are from Peoria and say they make a handful of games each year.

"It was an up and down season but we made the playoffs," John Kress said. "Durant didn't play as much as we had hoped but I'm excited for the playoffs and to see what he can do."

"They just need to stay healthy," Nathan said. "If they stay healthy they have a great chance I think."

Nathan and John Kress from Peoria, Arizona

Lisa and Tony Hanna from the Bay Area also were in attendance.

"We're here visiting family and decided to come to the game and check it out," Lisa said.

"I think the Suns will go far," Tony said. "Durant is here now so you know."

Lisa and Tony Hanna from the Bay Area

Antonio and Marinel Peras, originally from the Philippines, now call Coolidge, Arizona home. They say the regular season didn't worry them and they are ready for another Suns run for a championship.

Then there are Hugo and Winston Sanders, brothers from London, England attending their first ever NBA basketball game.

"I want to see scoring hoops and winning," Hugo said.

"Slam dunkin'," Winston said.

Winston and Hugo Sanders from London, England attend their first NBA basketball game

The boys got their wish. Lots of scoring, a few slam dunks and a win. Unfortunately it wasn't the Suns with the W. The Los Angeles Clippers won the season finale 119-114. With the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs already in hand, the Suns chose to rest all of their starters. With the win, the Clippers secured the five seed in the West and will meet the Suns again in the opening round of the playoffs. Los Angeles will return to Phoenix on Sunday, April 16th, to begin the best-of-seven series.

The Suns are banking on a healthy Kevin Durant to help net the teams first NBA Championship

It will also be the last playoff series in the illustrious broadcast career for Al McCoy. After 51 years behind the microphone, the Suns held a special ceremony for McCoy during halftime. During the ceremony, McCoy read something he found written on a wall in Philadelphia.

"To play the game is great," McCoy read. "To win the game is greater, but to love the game is the greatest of all and my 51 years have been the greatest of all. A thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years."

The Suns are 16 wins away from winning their first ever NBA title. Currently the Suns have the most wins in league history without an NBA championship.