Is Jake Paul considered a legitimate boxer after win over Anderson Silva?

GLENDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Jake Paul's boxing victory by unanimous decision over for MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night improved the young fighter's record to 6-0-0.

Paul has visions of becoming a boxing champion but his rise has come at the expense of entertainers or retired MMA fighters. Paul has yet to face any 'real boxer'.

In his post fight interview, Paul says his win over the 47 year old Silva should be enough for the boxing community to view him as a serious contender.

"I think it has to, I think it has to," Paul said. "I want to watch the fight back but, you know, people were just saying it was a really good fight, a brawl, a war, an awesome back and forth. So, I think people will respect my game, I showed different parts of my arsenal, defense, all of that, fighting on the inside with a legend who is really good at fighting on the inside. I think this fight definitely has to gain me some respect, you know, and I'm only two and a half years in. So this is just the start."

Paul says of his first six fights, last Saturday at Diamond Desert Arena was the first time he really felt comfortable in the ring.

"Think about it, no one five fights in is fighting eight round fights, no one," Paul said. "They build them up, four rounds, six rounds. Tommy Fury is still fighting six round fights right? And he grew up his entire life doing this sport right? His brother is the heavyweight champion of the world. My brother [Logan] and I are from [expletive] YouTube."

Paul is gaining respect slowly but surely and there is a chance in the near future that Paul could break into the WBC Cruiserweight rankings. In the meantime, Paul has a long line of opponents he'll consider for hs next fight as his quest to become a boxing champion continues.