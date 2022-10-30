Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva in unanimous decision, calls Nate Diaz a b***h

Jake Paul buckles "idol" Anderson Silva in 8th round to secure unanimous victory, remains undefeated

GLENDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - Jake Paul, the 25 year old social media star turned boxer continued to add to his impressive resume with an 8th round unanimous decision over one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Anderson Silva, on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Anderson Silva shows the battle scar left behind after falling to Jake Paul by unanimous decision on Saturday night

“I think the judges got it right," 47 year old Anderson Silva said. "Listen, it’s tough to come inside here and fight a young kid. I tried to do my best. I trained hard every day. Jake is better than me today. I don’t have anything bad to say about my opponent. I think everybody needs to respect this kid because he’s doing the best job. I trained hard. I’m a warrior."

Paul dropped Silva in the 8th and final round while catching Silva off balance.

"It was tough, tough all the way throughout," Paul said. "A couple close rounds and I knew I had to just keep working, working and working. After I got the knock down I knew I had it in the bag."

Jake Paul ices his face after the fight against Anderson Silva

The end of the fight stats show Silva landing more power punches on Paul. Silva says the punch from Paul that sent him to the canvas wasn't a power punch and that his base wasn't correct.

"I don't feel knocked out, I don't feel power but I'm not in good balance and that's I take the punch," Silva said.

As for what's next for Paul? He knows many people are lining up. As for who he would like to fight, Paul called out Nate Diaz and Dana White in the postgame press conference, watch and listen to it below. CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

https://youtu.be/9j1rI4vYdTg