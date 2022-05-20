Skip to Content
Suns’ Mikal Bridges named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Bridges received the second-most votes for All-Defensive as he was voted to the First Team on 95 of 100 ballots

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges is selected to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive First Team, as voted on by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The runner-up in voting for 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Bridges received the second-most votes for All-Defensive as he was voted to the First Team on 95 of 100 ballots. This is Bridges’ first career All-Defensive honor after he finished one place outside of a Second Team selection last season. Bridges becomes the first Suns player named to an All-Defensive team since Raja Bell in 2007-08, and the first Sun named to the First Team since Bell in 2006-07. Bridges is the fifth Suns player ever to be named to the All-Defensive First Team as his is the tenth All-Defensive First Team selection in franchise history.

