Los Angeles Chargers 2022 regular season schedule

Mike Nowak - Los Angeles Chargers

Bolts Slated to Appear in Five Prime-Time Contests including Two at SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Kickoff Weekend at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In all, the Bolts are slated to be featured in five national prime-time broadcasts, including a pair of games at SoFi Stadium.

2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
     
WEEKDATEOPPONENTTIME (PT)TELEVISION
Pre 1Sat., Aug. 13Los Angeles Rams7 p.m.CBS2 LA/Estrella
Pre 2Sat., Aug. 20Dallas Cowboys7 p.m.CBS2 LA/Estrella
Pre 3TBDat New Orleans SaintsTBDCBS2 LA/Estrella
 
2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
     
WEEKDATEOPPONENTTIME (PT)TELEVISION
1Sun., Sept. 11Las Vegas Raiders1:25 p.m.CBS
2Thurs., Sept. 15at Kansas City Chiefs5:15 p.m.PRIME VIDEO
3Sun., Sept. 25Jacksonville Jaguars1:05 p.m.CBS
4Sun., Oct. 2at Houston Texans10:00 a.m.CBS
5Sun., Oct. 9at Cleveland Browns10:00 a.m.CBS
6Mon., Oct. 17Denver Broncos5:15 p.m.ESPN
7Sun., Oct. 23Seattle Seahawks1:25 p.m.FOX
8Sun., Oct. 30BYE
9Sun., Nov. 6at Atlanta Falcons10:00 a.m.FOX
10Sun., Nov. 13at San Francisco 49ers5:20 p.m.NBC*
11Sun., Nov. 20Kansas City Chiefs1:25 p.m.CBS
12Sun., Nov. 27at Arizona Cardinals1:05 p.m.CBS
13Sun., Dec. 4at Las Vegas Raiders1:25 p.m.CBS
14Sun., Dec. 11Miami Dolphins1:05 p.m.CBS
15Sun., Dec. 18Tennessee Titans1:25 p.m.CBS
16Mon., Dec. 26at Indianapolis Colts5:15 p.m.ESPN
17Sun., Jan. 1Los Angeles Rams5:20 p.m.NBC*
18Jan. 7 or Jan. 8at Denver BroncosTBDTBD
 

In conjunction with the schedule release, the Chargers will place select single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT at Chargers.com.

With a record of 35-27 (.565) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Raiders in an opener for the ninth time in history but first time ever at home. Los Angeles has won the last three season openers against the Raiders, most recently a 22-14 victory to kick off the 2012 season on the road. The game marks just the sixth season opener at home for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent.

