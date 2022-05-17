Los Angeles Chargers 2022 regular season schedule

Bolts Slated to Appear in Five Prime-Time Contests including Two at SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Kickoff Weekend at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In all, the Bolts are slated to be featured in five national prime-time broadcasts, including a pair of games at SoFi Stadium.

2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) TELEVISION Pre 1 Sat., Aug. 13 Los Angeles Rams 7 p.m. CBS2 LA/Estrella Pre 2 Sat., Aug. 20 Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m. CBS2 LA/Estrella Pre 3 TBD at New Orleans Saints TBD CBS2 LA/Estrella 2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) TELEVISION 1 Sun., Sept. 11 Las Vegas Raiders 1:25 p.m. CBS 2 Thurs., Sept. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs 5:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO 3 Sun., Sept. 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 p.m. CBS 4 Sun., Oct. 2 at Houston Texans 10:00 a.m. CBS 5 Sun., Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns 10:00 a.m. CBS 6 Mon., Oct. 17 Denver Broncos 5:15 p.m. ESPN 7 Sun., Oct. 23 Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. FOX 8 Sun., Oct. 30 BYE — — 9 Sun., Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m. FOX 10 Sun., Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers 5:20 p.m. NBC* 11 Sun., Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. CBS 12 Sun., Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. CBS 13 Sun., Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25 p.m. CBS 14 Sun., Dec. 11 Miami Dolphins 1:05 p.m. CBS 15 Sun., Dec. 18 Tennessee Titans 1:25 p.m. CBS 16 Mon., Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts 5:15 p.m. ESPN 17 Sun., Jan. 1 Los Angeles Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC* 18 Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

In conjunction with the schedule release, the Chargers will place select single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT at Chargers.com.

With a record of 35-27 (.565) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Raiders in an opener for the ninth time in history but first time ever at home. Los Angeles has won the last three season openers against the Raiders, most recently a 22-14 victory to kick off the 2012 season on the road. The game marks just the sixth season opener at home for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent.