Los Angeles Chargers 2022 regular season schedule
Bolts Slated to Appear in Five Prime-Time Contests including Two at SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Kickoff Weekend at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In all, the Bolts are slated to be featured in five national prime-time broadcasts, including a pair of games at SoFi Stadium.
|2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (PT)
|TELEVISION
|Pre 1
|Sat., Aug. 13
|Los Angeles Rams
|7 p.m.
|CBS2 LA/Estrella
|Pre 2
|Sat., Aug. 20
|Dallas Cowboys
|7 p.m.
|CBS2 LA/Estrella
|Pre 3
|TBD
|at New Orleans Saints
|TBD
|CBS2 LA/Estrella
|2022 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (PT)
|TELEVISION
|1
|Sun., Sept. 11
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Thurs., Sept. 15
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|5:15 p.m.
|PRIME VIDEO
|3
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Sun., Oct. 2
|at Houston Texans
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|5
|Sun., Oct. 9
|at Cleveland Browns
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|6
|Mon., Oct. 17
|Denver Broncos
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|7
|Sun., Oct. 23
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Sun., Oct. 30
|BYE
|—
|—
|9
|Sun., Nov. 6
|at Atlanta Falcons
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|10
|Sun., Nov. 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC*
|11
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Sun., Nov. 27
|at Arizona Cardinals
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Sun., Dec. 4
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Miami Dolphins
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Sun., Dec. 18
|Tennessee Titans
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Mon., Dec. 26
|at Indianapolis Colts
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|17
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Los Angeles Rams
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC*
|18
|Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
|at Denver Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
In conjunction with the schedule release, the Chargers will place select single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT at Chargers.com.
With a record of 35-27 (.565) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Raiders in an opener for the ninth time in history but first time ever at home. Los Angeles has won the last three season openers against the Raiders, most recently a 22-14 victory to kick off the 2012 season on the road. The game marks just the sixth season opener at home for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent.
