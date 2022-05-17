Arizona Cardinals 2022 season schedule

The Cardinals appear on the prime-time stage four times, tying for the most in team history

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The NFL released the full 2022 NFL season schedule the the league was very kind to the Arizona Cardinals. The Redbirds find themselves getting plenty of national exposure with four nationally televised games, tying the most appearances in team history.

Week 1 vs. Kansas City: Kliff Kingsbury will face his Texas Tech pupil Patrick Mahomes. Under Kingsbury’s tutelage, Mahomes became just the 3rd QB ever with 5,000+ yards of offense in consecutive campaigns. Kingsbury has never lost a regular season opener with Arizona (2-0-1).

Week 2 at Las Vegas: The Cards make their first-ever visit to Allegiant Stadium for the 11th all-time meeting with the Raiders. Arizona will face its franchise’s all-time sack leader in Chandler Jones (71.5), who signed with Las Vegas this offseason after spending 2016-21 with AZ.

Week 3 vs. LA Rams: AZ returns home to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, a team they battled for the NFC West title until week 18 of last year. It will be the 87th all-time meeting between the two franchises and the Cards first NFC West match-up of 2022.

Week 4 at Carolina: Arizona travels to NC to take on the Panthers for the 20th all-time meeting between the clubs. It will be their 16th regular season match-up since 2001; the only non-division opponent the Cards have faced more often in that span is Detroit (17).

Week 5 vs. Philadelphia: The 2022 season will mark 75years since the Cardinals defeated the Eagles for the 1947 NFL championship. The Cards have more total wins (60) against Philly than any other team. TE Zach Ertz plays against the team with which he spent 9 years and earned 3 Pro Bowls.

Week 6 at Seattle: The Cards play their first divisional road game of the year. It will be in Seattle where they have a 5-2 record in their last 7 visits to Lumen Field and an NFL-best 9 wins at the venue since it opened in 2002. It will be the earliest AZ visit to Seattle since 2011 (week 3).

Week 7 vs. New Orleans: AZ looks to knot the all-time series at 16 wins each with a Thursday night win over New Orleans, who will be making its 4th all-time visit to State Farm Stadium. The Cards have won 10 of the 18 home games in the series, including 2 of 3 at State Farm Stadium.

Week 8 at Minnesota: After a thrilling home victory in week 2 of last season, the Cardinals will be looking for their 3rd straight win in the series vs. the Vikings. To accomplish that they will need to notch their first win in Minnesota since 1977 at Minneapolis’ Metropolitan Stadium.

Week 9 vs. Seattle: AZ faces the Seahawks for the 2nd time in 4 weeks, this time at State Farm Stadium where they have a slight series edge of 8-7-1. The ‘22 season is Seattle’s first without QB Russell Wilson, who played all 20 games vs. the Cards since his 2012 NFL debut at AZ.

Week 10 at LA Rams: In week 4 of last season, the Cards recorded their first-ever win at SoFi with a 37-20 victory. In that game. Arizona RB James Conner had 2 of his 5 total TDs against the Rams last season and in all had 12 total TDs against NFC West foes in 2021.

Week 11 vs. San Francisco: The Cards play their 3rd straight divisional game and it will be in Mexico City. AZ has won 11 of the last 14 games vs. San Fran including a season sweep in 2021. It will be the 60th all-time meeting between the clubs and second at Estadio Azteca.

Week 12 vs. LA Chargers: This will be a match-up of the last two QBs to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year – Kyler Murray (‘19) and Justin Herbert (’20). The Chargers make just their 2nd visit to State Farm Stadium (week 1, 2014) and it will be the 15th all-time meeting in the series.

Week 13 BYE: The Cards have had a later bye week just one time: 1991 when it fell in week 14 (December 1).

Week 14 vs. New England: Arizona looks to even the all-time series vs. New England at 8 wins apiece. Cards are seeking first win over Pats since week 2 of 2012 at Foxboro. Kliff Kingsbury goes against the team that drafted him in the 6th round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Week 15 at Denver: Arizona sees a familiar face in former Seahawk QB Russell Wilson, facing him for the 21st time. Cards kicker Matt Prater returns to Denver where he made a then-NFL record 64-yard FG. It will be the 12th all-time meeting between the clubs.

Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay: For the 2nd straight year, the Cards play a Christmas night home game. Tom Brady makes his regular season debut at State Farm Stadium, though he did play 2 Super Bowls there. The Cards are 6-3 at home vs. Bucs and have won 4 of the last 5.

Week 17 at Atlanta: Arizona is making its second-ever regular season visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2018) and is looking for its first win in Atlanta since 1993. It could be a match-up of Heisman Trophy winning QBs in Kyler Murray (2018) and Marcus Mariota (2014).

Week 18 at San Francisco: The Cards close the regular season at Levi’s Stadium where they hold a 6-2 edge over the Niners. All week 18 games are divisional contests slotted for Sunday afternoon but could be moved to Saturday or Sunday night, depending on playoff implications.

SCHEDULE NOTES:

· The regular season schedule includes four prime-time games which ties for the most in team history (2016). Three of them will be played at State Farm Stadium: Thursday night in week 7 vs. the Saints, Monday night in week 14 vs. the Patriots and Christmas night vs. the Bucs on Sunday Night Football. The other is the previously announced Monday night game vs. the 49ers in Mexico City in week 11.

· The 2022 season is just the 4th in team history (and first since 1985) that the Cards will play multiple games on MNF.

· Arizona will play nine games against 2021 playoff teams including 8 vs. teams with 10+ wins a year ago.

· The Cardinals will face five teams with new head coaches in 2022: Todd Bowles (TB), Dennis Allen (NO), Nathaniel Hackett (DEN), Josh McDaniels (LV) and Kevin O’Connell (MIN).

· In 2022, the Cardinals will face a winner of each of the past nine Super Bowls – Rams (LVI), Buccaneers (LV), Chiefs (LIV), Patriots (LIII, LI, XLIX), Eagles (LII), Broncos (50) and Seahawks (XLVIII). Six of those opponents will visit State Farm Stadium.

· TICKETS: Single-game tickets for home games are available now at www.azcardinals.com/tickets and in person starting Monday at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. Cardinals season-ticket info can be found at www.azcardinals.com/season. Tickets for the Week 11 Mexico City contest will be available in August; to receive ticket and hospitality info for that game, please visit www.azcardinals.com/intlgame.