Cain Velasquez once again denied bail

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was again denied bail by Santa Clara County Judge Shelyna Brown. Velasquez has been jailed since February 28th when he he allegedly chased down Harry Eugene Goularte after an 11 mile pursuit, then rammed into his vehicle into Goularte's then shot into Goalarte's vehicle with a .40 caliber handgun multiple times. Goularte is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez.

Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges.

Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail for a second time, citing Velasquez's "reckless disregard for human life." Brown first denied Velasquez bail on March 7th.

Velasquez has a plea hearing scheduled for June 10th.