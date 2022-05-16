Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 10:08 PM

Cain Velasquez once again denied bail

Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail for a second time, citing Velasquez's "reckless disregard for human life."

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was again denied bail by Santa Clara County Judge Shelyna Brown. Velasquez has been jailed since February 28th when he he allegedly chased down Harry Eugene Goularte after an 11 mile pursuit, then rammed into his vehicle into Goularte's then shot into Goalarte's vehicle with a .40 caliber handgun multiple times. Goularte is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez.

Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges.

Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail for a second time, citing Velasquez's "reckless disregard for human life." Brown first denied Velasquez bail on March 7th.

Velasquez has a plea hearing scheduled for June 10th.

Regional Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content