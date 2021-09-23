Lovullo gets one year extension

Regional Sports

Diamondbacks give manager one year extension with club option for 2023

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Despite being tied with the worst record in major league baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks have given head coach Torey Lovullo a one year extension through the year 2022. The deal announced Thursday also includes a club option for 2023.

Lovullo replaced Chip Hale as Arizona's manager after the 2016 season and was voted National League manager of the year in 2017. This year the Diamondbacks are 48-104, the team record for losses is 111 which was reached in 2004.