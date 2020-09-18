Mark your calendars!

Regional Sports

NCAA basketball is scheduled to return in late November.

Whether you are a die-hard U of A, ASU, NAU basketball fan (or wherever your allegiances may lie) you won't have to wait too much longer to get your college hoops fix!

The return of college basketball is set for November 25th.

The NCAA's Division 1 Council made the announcement on Wednesday.

Based on NCAA guidelines, now that the start date is set, team practices can start back up around October 14th.

The 2019-2020 season came to a screeching halt due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, forcing the complete cancellation of the season.

This pretty much made casualties of most of the conference tournaments, as well as both the Men's and Women's basketball tournaments.

The council didn't make any additional announcements pertaining to Coronavirus testing or game day safety procedures.

These announcements might be addressed in the coming weeks.