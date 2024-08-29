2024 Prep Football Previews: Gila Ridge Hawks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Glia Ridge Hawks have a new look and even more depth this year as they look to make some noise in the 4A region.

The Hawks may have struggled the past few seasons but this year's squad isn't dwelling on the past.

"Success is coming out here every game and playing hard," said Hawks defensive coordinator Andrew Mercer.

The coaching staff believes the pieces are now in place for the hawks to take flight.

"If I'm looking at a win loss record, I'm hoping to win every game," said Mercer. "As long as these guys come out here and compete and growing everyday getting better I think the season record will speak for itself as long as those boys shows up and do those things."

Gaining depth on both sides of the ball has been a key point of emphasis for the coaching staff.

"Having the amount of kids we've had out early on has been super helpful. We've been able to run full practices," said Mercer. "In past years when it came to depth, [our] coaches would have to figure out how are we going to run practice with so little players out here."

The Hawks young core, especially on defensive side, know that this is there time to shine.

"I believe that competition during practice, offense versus defense, I believe that's what makes a team so aggressive and victorious," said Hawks junior linebacker Edan "Tennessee" Porter.

It's also the time to meet the challenges head on.

"We showed ourselves as leaders as the younger guys on our team and I think that as we progress and as our class moves on we will continue to be leaders and lead the team into victory," said Porter.

The Hawks are led by senior quarterback Steven Navas, who has thrown for over 2,400 yards the past two seasons.

"I feel like they look up more to me now. They respect me more and I feel like I got to lead them better than I have the last two years," said Navas. "That's my job not only as the quarterback, but as a senior, so I got to step up in that part and I'm gonna do my best."

The Hawks will begin their season at home on August 30th when they welcome the Flagstaff Eagles to Veterans Memorial Stadium.