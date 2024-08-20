Prep Football Previews: Calexico Bulldogs

Head coach Fernando Solano leads a young and hungry Bulldog squad into 2024.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A year ago, the Calexico Bulldogs fell in the opening round of the CIF playoffs. From that team, only 2 starters return on both offense and defense. This year, it'll be a group of young pups head coach Fernando Solano will need to prepare and he's already seen positive improvements.

"Even though [the improvement has] been night and day I'd say there is still a lot of room to grow," Solano said. "Obviously they are young to the game and they are gonna learn through experience. Most importantly, they are playing with high energy and learning from their mistakes."

There will be a bit of familiarity at quarterback for the Bulldogs with Sean Torres returning under center after suffering a knee injury.

"I'm feeling confident I can lead that I have more plays that I can run," Torres. "I can be a threat with my legs and with my arm."

Torres' relationship with wide receiver Bobby Montejano brings experience and explosiveness to the Bulldog offense.

"We have been best friends since freshman year," Torres said. "Every weekend we go to the park. We know when the cuts are and when the ball needs to come out."

"Optimal is the word I would use," Montejano says about the Bulldog's offensive approach. "I think we are going to use every play that we have to our advantage to get the first down to progress to the touchdown."

The Bulldogs will be facing a guanlet of a schedule this season and if Calexico wants to return to the playoffs, it will come down to the team's mentality and ability to hold onto the ball.

"I think we have that dog in each of these players and I'm really excited to see how they all do on FNL," Montejano said. "I think they are going to do great."

"I think we need to physically and mentally get ready for the season as far as taking care of the football," Solano said. "There was a lot of situations where we lost close games because we weren't talking care of the football."

Calexico will open their season on Friday August 23rd on the road at Palo Verde.