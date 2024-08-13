2024 Prep Football Previews: Calipatria Hornets

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - How do you measure success? For many teams, a new year brings new goals and opportunities as they begin the 2024 prep football season. For one of the smaller schools in our region, the Calipatria Hornets success might not translate to just wins and losses on the gridiron. But just like the warm desert sun here in the northend, brighter days may soon be on the horizon.

Compete. That's what second-year head coach Tony Leon is calling on his players as they prepare for another season on the gridiron here in the northend.

"Last year we started off with 25 kids," said Calipatria head coach Tony Leon. "We won our first game and then they started coming out."

Being that they are the smallest school in the Imperial Valley, the Hornets might be outsized, but this season they will not be out-manned.

"We're bringing back a lot of seniors this year," said Leon. "We also have a lot of freshmen coming; almost 25 freshmen coming in and the numbers keep growing."

More depth has always been a key issue for the Hornets, with most of their players lining up on both sides of the ball.

"We have a good amount, 40 plus overall consistent," said senior tight end Caleb Spence. "There's a couple, you know, miss, but that's how sports is. You're going to miss them."

The Hornets earned their first playoff berth in six years. Much of last year's core is still in place, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

"Our offense last year, we came out a new coach and when it came down, the other team's defense was prepared for our offense and I thought this was offense is going to be able to to make a difference," said senior quarterback Dominic Hawk.

Hawk, who was Calipatria's leading rusher from last season, will now transition under center. He says that the move won't affect the way that he plays.

"Yes, I'm excited to play quarterback is different because our offense is mainly around me, so I'm excited," said Hawk.

The Hornets will travel to enemy territory for the first three weeks of the season before returning here on September 13th, where they will host Tri-City Christian.