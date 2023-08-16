Prep football preview: Antelope Rams

With a new head coach, the Rams are hoping to rebuild a legacy and consistency after a tough 2022 season

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2022 was a rough season for the Antelope Rams. The Rams went through two different head coaches and tallied only two wins.

This year, Hector Ramirez takes over as head coach, the Rams third coach in two years.

He shares how he plans to herd the Rams in the right direction with the leadership from seven seniors.

"We started with summer workouts and got a decent turnout. You know obviously we struggle a little bit out here but they're really committed in the weight room and out here running doing our plyometrics and stuff," explains Ramirez. "So we got a little bit of a head start for the first time and we're looking really good right now."

The players not only see the difference in the coaching, but feel it, especially Romelio Silva, senior linebacker and slot receiver.

"Oh he's good. Trust me he's good. He's gonna make us right," says Silva. "He's making us put in the work nothing compared to last year. We're working for sure."

Silva says the work ethic and discipline on this young Rams team will take them far.

"For sure our biggest strength, defense for sure. Defense, we're gonna dominate in defense. We got linebackers that are dogs. Line's gonna do good," says Silva.

Senior Andrew Arevalo, also a linebacker and slot receiver, says a big reason the Rams are confident in a turn around is because of coach Ramirez.

"We're loose. We lost a lot. We're mostly locked in now. More discipline. Like they say we're a family now," says Arevalo.

Yet they know there will be challenges.

"Having them have the confidence to come out here and compete in this hot sun. Everybody's struggling with that right now and just getting the numbers out here and obviously installing Ram pride you know," says Ramirez.

Coach Ramirez says so far the camaraderie is great. The seniors are being leaders and helping the freshmen.

"That's my brother to my right and my brother to my left," Ramirez says.

He is no stranger to the Rams coaching staff.

"Did six years here. Three years offensive coordinator here and then little things here and there for my son in town," mentions Ramirez.

While leading the Rams is exciting, Ramirez values another project even more

"Changing the kids lives, you know making them go from one to 100 all the time. Just being out there and competing," Ramirez continues.

So far, the Rams confidence is sky high.

"We plan on taking that state, winning the state championship this year and go big or go home. You know how it goes, says Silva. "

Antelope will open the new coach Ramirez era Friday August 18 at home at Buckeye Field in Wellton when they host the Palo Verde Titans.