(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's official. Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Lamar, who has 17 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, announced the news on Sunday on his social media pages.

The National Football League (NFL) also touted the news.

Super Bowl LIX is set to be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, February 9.