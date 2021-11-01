Bob Melvin gets 3-year contract to manage Padres

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Padres announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager, bringing a veteran presence to an exciting team that imploded down the stretch.

Melvin takes his 18 years of big league managerial experience to a team where his two predecessors had no experience as a major league skipper before they were hired.

The 60-year-old Melvin signed a three-year contract.

He inherits a team that had five All-Stars — including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth — but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics.