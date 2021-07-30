Gold Cup championship game set

Nat'l Sports Headlines

The U.S. and Mexico advance to the final

AUSTIN, Texas., (KYMA, KECY) - 2 North American soccer powers will meet for the CONCACAF Gold Cup title come Sunday.

The U.S. National Team got by Qatar in a 1-0 squeaker, thanks to a Gyasi Zardes goal in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Team Mexico survived a test from Canada in the other semifinal, taking the 2-1 win; when Hector Herrera sealed the deal in stoppage time.

This sets up a U.S. versus Mexico match-up for the Gold Cup this coming Sunday in Las Vegas.