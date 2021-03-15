Justin Thomas pays tribute to his grandfather after Players Championship victory

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Justin Thomas overcame a challenging first two days to win the Players Championship on Sunday, finishing on 14-under after shooting a final-round 68.

Thomas ended one shot clear of Lee Westwood, but was in danger of missing the cut on Friday before carding two birdies on the final three holes to stay in contention.

That was followed by a 64 on Saturday and a closing round that featured three birdies and an eagle between the ninth and 12th holes as he moved ahead of Westwood.

After his victory, Thomas recalled how his grandfather, who passed away last month aged 89, was at the forefront of his mind as he sealed the win

“I think about him every day but thought about him this morning and then I think when I saw my dad walking up 18 — that was the first time during or since I teed off on one when I really thought about him,” said the 27-year-old Thomas.

Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, another player eying victory on Sunday, both came unstuck on the front nine of the notoriously difficult TPC Sawgrass course with Westwood shooting bogeys on the second, fourth and eighth holes and DeChambeau carding a double bogey on the fourth.

Thomas, who took home $2.7 million in prize money, now has 14 wins on the PGA Tour.

He is only the fourth player to win a major — the 2017 USPGA Championship — the FedEx Cup, a World Golf Championship event and the Players Championship.

Thomas also joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller as the only players in PGA Tour history with 14 victories before turning 28.

During his winner’s interview, Thomas also spoke about his friendship with Woods, who suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last month.

“I was replaying what he told me a lot in my head,” said Thomas.

“He likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he’s not here … we’re all pulling for him and I’m so glad to hear everything’s been going well with him.

“Part of me wishes he was here so I could rub it in his face a little bit more, but I’m happy and I hope he’s happy and I appreciate his help.”

DeChambeau and Brian Harman finished tied for third on 12-under behind Thomas and Westwood, while Talor Gooch and Paul Casey shared fifth place on 11-under.