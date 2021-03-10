Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods is ‘doing better’ and hopeful to be home in the ‘next week or so’

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Golfer Rory McIlroy says his friend and fellow professional Tiger Woods is “feeling better” and is hopeful to be transferred to his home in Florida in the “next week or so.”

World No. 11 McIlroy, appearing on Tuesdaay’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” was asked by the television host if he had heard from Woods.

“I have. I’ve spoken to him a little bit,” said McIlroy. “He’s doing better. I think all the guys have reached out to him and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family.

“He’s doing better and just I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

