Tiger Woods puts season on hold after the fifth back operation of his career

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Tiger Woods‘ season is on pause after the 15-time major champion underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career.

A statement on his social media channels said the 45-year-old had experienced “discomfort” whilst playing at the PNC Championship in December and had had a successful “procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve.”

Whilst the statement did not give an exact return date, doctors are said to be confident the golf icon will make a full recovery.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” said Woods, who is currently ranked 44th in the world.

He looks set to miss several PGA Tour events, including this month’s Farmers Insurance Open and The Genesis Invitational in February.

However, the statement assured he would still fulfill his role as host of the latter.

Woods last had back surgery — a spinal fusion — in 2017 and made his return almost a year later. He went on to launch a remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019.

Any progress last year was hampered by yet another back injury and the pandemic, which heavily disrupted the golf calendar.

The American is currently tied with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins and needs just one more to take the all-time record.

Fans will hope Woods will be fit again for The Masters in April, the first men’s major of the year.

Woods’ appearance at last month’s PNC Championship was somewhat overshadowed by his 11-year-old son.

The pair took on the course in matching red shirts and black trousers, with Charlie showing glimpses of a promising career to come.