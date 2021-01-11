National title history made

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Bama's Saban wins historic 7th all-time championship.

Amidst all the uncertainty of a college football season navigating through the Coronavirus Pandemic, was the certainty of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Through all the social distancing protocols, the social unrest outside of the locker room, and the sporadic delays to some of their games the Tide would keep it's focus all the way to it's convincing national title win over Ohio State on Monday night.

Game-breaking performances by quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman Award winning wide receiver Davonte Smith would be more than enough to run away with the 52 to 24 victory.

The win gives head coach Nick Saban a record 7th national title win, surpassing the great Bear Bryant.